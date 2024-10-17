Rendkívüli

The Price of Peter Magyar's Immunity

The Tisza Party chief says they should give up a little sovereignty.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 10. 17. 15:43
Tisza Party chief and MEP Peter Magyar (left) and European People's Party (EPP) chief Manfred Weber (right) (Photo: AFP)
MEP and Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar revealed the price of ensuring that Manfred Weber will not allow the waiving of his right to immunity.

We have to give up a little bit of our sovereignty,

the Hungarian opposition party leader stated.  Fidesz MEP and delegation head Tamas Deutsch reacted on his social media page to Peter Magyar's slip, posting

What does this mean in practice? Magyar would give up a little bit of our sovereignty, i.e. let in migrants, join those who support the war with money and arms, abolish the utility cost caps as well as the taxes levied on multinationals, and take away the 13th month pension,

Tamas Deutsch wrote.

Cover photo: Tisza Party chief and MEP Peter Magyar and European People's Party (EPP) chief Manfred Weber (Photo: AFP)

