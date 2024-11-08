Donald Trump's Success Is Also Success for Viktor Orban, Expert Says

Donald Trump's re-election in 2024 is a decisive political success for American conservatives, and in Adam Darabos's view, it will have a direct effect on Hungary.

The objective conditions for political success are unquestionable: he has the 270 electoral votes needed to become president of the US and the Republican majority in the Senate,

the researcher points out, adding that a slight majority is also expected in the House of Representatives. These election results have also sparked enthusiasm on the Hungarian Right, with

sincere congratulations pouring in, as well as comments slamming the Democrats and expectations of positive change through Trump's policies running high, especially in conjunction with his foreign policy.

Since 2016, Viktor Orban has stood steadfast by Donald Trump, despite often having to face down gale-force political headwinds in the process. Now that Trump has won again,

we can say that the Hungarian prime minister is also one of the main winners of the US elections, as 'he was right again'.

According to Mr Darabos, Orban's unwavering support could now translate into a major political win for the Hungarian government, which has had a challenging year tainted by disappointments.

Experiencing Trump's incredible comeback could also give a new impetus domestically to the governing parties, which "could easily gain new political dynamism".

However, the expert also warns that Trump's presidency could also bring uncertainties:

No one knows yet exactly what Hungary can expect policy-wise from Trump's re-election, especially in terms of foreign policy and trade.

While Trump's first presidency and statements made during the campaign do provide some clues, Darabos stresses that

reality, the complexity of existing crises and Trump's impulsive policy actions are likely to have unexpected consequences.

So the question is whether Trump can bring the Russian-Ukrainian war to an end, and if so, on what terms and how it will affect our country, and additionally what will be the outcome of the US-China tariffs issue and how that will impact the Hungarian economy.

Adam Darabos points out that for now the governing parties can invest considerable energy in reinforcing and communicating a sense of political success.

In the coming period, this success story could have positive effects in terms of "shaping the agenda" and increasing the political dynamics of government, and "even have long-term positive political consequences".

The top-level diplomatic meetings held in Budapest, the European Political Community (EPC) and the informal European Union summits provide an ideal backdrop for this, where

Europe's leading politicians meet in Budapest to reflect on existing global crises in light of Trump's re-election.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the company of US President Donald Trump (Photo: AFP)