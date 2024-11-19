Hungary FM Puts Out Grave Warning

A Facebook post by Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto paints an unsettling picture of the near future. It is a dire warning of an imminent threat to world peace.

In the United States, the president voted out of power - sidelined by his own party for having capacities questioned by many - and leaving the office in two months, is taking (is being made to take) decisions that will lead to a global catastrophe,

the minister stated.

"With Donald Trump's victory," he noted, "Europe received a great opportunity to bring peace back to the continent. But some people - on both sides of the ocean - do not want that."

They, the members of the pro-war political elite, launched a desperate rush to escalate the war in Ukraine into a world war. Because let's be clear: allowing US weapons to be deployed on targets deep within Russian territory is risking a world war. And if this happens, we will lose everything,

Peter Szijjarto concluded his post.

