– What we need is for the war to end. Hungary’s economic woes stem from the war – Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in an interview on Kossuth Radio’s Good Morning, Hungary program, where he emphasized that the European Union's sanctions were misguided, as they led to increased energy prices, which in turn caused inflation.

The price of war

The mood's changed. We’re in the third year of this crisis, and unless we can bring it to an end, the vitality of the economy won’t return. And without that, good numbers alone won't cut it. Being content with the current situation will not lead to economic growth,

– he added.

The war brings suffering, which is the most important argument against it, Mr. Orban noted, adding that the war is also a blow to the Hungarian economy.

We’ve accomplished all we can, but we need a key player who’s strong enough to establish peace, which is why the U.S. election was so significant,

– Mr. Orban said. He emphasized that Donald Trump’s returned, therefore Hungary has to well though-out, robust "peace budget," which parliament will soon review. He noted that 2025 will bring new such developments to Hungary that have never occurred before, which he described as “fantastic."

Double family tax benefits and wage negotiations

This budget reflects a new economic policy. We are closing out a challenging period, new perspectives are emerging, so wea re doubling the family tax benefits and engaging in wage negotiations with unions and employers," said the Prime Minister.

– the prime minister said. He continued by pointing out that "with prices rising, the government has set a multi-year target to reach an average income of one million forints." Mr. Orban also underlined that another goal was to ensure affordable home creation and housing costs. For those under 35, a housing allowance of up to 150,000 forints monthly – or 1.8 million forints annually – will be made available, which can be applied toward rent or mortgage payments. The government isn't heading towards the creation of state-funded rental apartments, as that would revive the old and outdated rental practices. Instead, companies offering housing support to their mployees will gain a competitive edge in attracting young talent," he added.

Mr. Orban emphasized that the Sandor Demjan Program is designed to strengthen small businesses so they can advance, while the “workers’ loan” initiative – a scheme that emotionally resonates with many in the government – will help young workers gain a foothold early in their careers.

Sailboat of peace stalled in open waters

Regarding Trump’s election victory, PM Orban remarked:

We are in calm waters; the campaign was a contest between pro-peace and pro-war advocates, and the pro-peace camp won. Now we await peace.

He noted that as Trump takes office on January 20, the outgoing administration should refrain from escalating war tensions, instead allowing the incoming president to implement his agenda.

Now the wind has stopped, and the sailboat of peace is stalled in open waters. Our job is to push for change in Brussels, as we need usher in a pivot toward peace. We need to force an intelligent dialogue because Europe lacks the funds to finance the war without American support," Mr. Orban emphasized. That’s why our government has introduced a pro-peace budget.

– Mr. Orban emphasized.

European leaders must self-reflect

Regarding the competitiveness pact, Mr. Orban stated that although 15 years ago, the United States and Europe were neck and neck, by now the U.S. has surged ahead.

Decisions were made that turned out to be poor ones, so European leaders must engage in self-reflection,

– he said. He pointed out that while Hungary has fared relatively well, worrying views are now emerging from Germany and France. Emmanuel Macron underline that unless the EU changes course, Europe will die. Hearing that from a French president is alarming, Mr. Orban added.

Energy prices must be reduced, Mr. Orban said, adding that it necessitates a review of the sanctions. He also called for a “revolution against bureaucracy.” We need to achieve these two goals within the next six months, he declared, stressing the importance of resisting policies that harm Hungarian families.

Our budget is an open rebellion, diametrically opposed to Brussels’ perspective,

– he declared.

The leaders of EU member states are now united because of Mario Draghi, and Hungary has also contributed to this, Mr. Orban said. The former governor of the European Central Bank recently published a sobering analysis of Europe’s economic state. While Hungary’s liberal media often frames those who speak of a declining Western economy as “dictators from the East,” Mr. Draghi’s analysis has sparked awareness among Western nations regarding the true state of affairs. This is what's led to the Budapest Declaration on Competitiveness, which was swiftly adopted.

National consultation

Discussing the national consultation, Mr. Orban emphasized that "one purpose is to provide ammunition for battles in Brussels, where, in a democracy, the strongest argument is the people’s will." The second objective, he said, it to offer some questions to those who wish to contemplate Hungary’s future. "Th etopics raised in the consultation resonate with people; around 1.5 million are usually willing to voice their views, and they can also reach others on issues that affect our shared future, making the consultation a suitable tool for community-building. This might make Hungary more united," Mr. Orban said.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban was interviewed on Kossuth Radio's Good Morning, Hungary program, shortly after 7:30 a.m. He discussed the most recent government decisions and last week’s diplomatic summit in Budapest. Readers could follow the interview in a regularly updated, live-text format on Magyar Nemzet's website.

