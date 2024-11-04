PM Orban Pays Tribute to the Memory of Heroes

Prime Minister Viktor Orban paid tribute to the memory of the heroes on social media on the day the 1956 Revolution and Freedom Fight was crushed.

Let us remember the heroes who gave their lives for our freedom,

the Hungarian prime minister wrote in his post.

Zoltan Kovacs also commemorated the national day of mourning on November 4. The state secretary for international communications wrote on social media:

Gloria victis, or glory to the heroes.

In 2013, the National Assembly declared

November 4 as a national day of mourning,

the day when Soviet troops marched into Hungary, marking the beginning of the suppression of the 1956 revolution.