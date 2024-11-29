This Deal Is Dangerous for Hungary

The new European agreement also includes the migration pact and support for Ukraine, which the Hungarian government does not agree with, while we condemn the withholding of EU funds and the imposition of new European taxes,

Gergely Gulyas said at the government's regular press briefing on Thursday. The minister heading the Hungarian prime minister's office said that Brussels should not be given more powers, but rather powers should be taken away.

Admitting migrants will continue

The pact that the European People's Party, the European left and the liberals concluded in Brussels does not serve the interests of Europe, and it does not serve the interests of Hungary either, the minister said.

The agreement signed by the three EP group leaders falls in line with the new European Commission' program, the most important points of which are risky for Europe as a whole and dangerous for Hungary. This includes the implementation and enforcement of the migration pact that rejects the conduct of asylum procedures exclusively outside a country's borders, which is "the only way to curb migration and prevent it from growing more massive".

The war would continue

The agreement also includes unwavering support for Ukraine and the war, which is contrary to the will of European voters and the changes that will take place in the United States next January, the minister said.

Commenting on the fact that the deal will allow the European Commission to start its new five-year term, Gergely Gulyas said,

it is sad that despite all the failures, Europe is not changing.

At the same time, the minister welcomed that Oliver Varhelyi's appointment as a commissioner has been approved. He noted that Manfred Weber and the European People's Party have betrayed and deceived voters with their leftist-liberal policies.

The government has no illusions

When asked whether further legislative amendments can be expected in order to ensure that Hungary receives the EU funds it is entitled to, Gergely Gulyas said that "I must dispel the illusions" that any legislative amendment would make a difference.

The disbursement of funds is only a question of political will, as EU funds are not being withheld on the basis of any infringement, but Hungary is being punished for its opinion,

he added.

Gergely Gulyas called a technical issue whether the fine imposed on Hungary by the European Court of Justice would be paid or deducted from the funds due to the country.

The government is seeking an agreement that protects the country from migration, but the European Commission has not been ready for this so far.

Until we reach an agreement, Hungary incurs extra costs by protecting the EU's external borders, and the European Commission does not contribute to this, but penalizes the country,

the minister heading the prime minister's office added.