Viktor Orban and Herbert Kickl Sign Joint Declaration in Vienna

Hungary and Austria wanted to reaffirm their commitment to their friendly and neighborly ties as well as their unwavering historical and cultural relations, Bertalan Havasi, the Hungarian PM's press chief, said in a statement. The signatories expressed their joint will "to work together as an alliance for positive reforms on preserving and further developing the diversity of our wonderful European continent," said the statement forwarded to Hungary's state news agency MTI.

"We are particularly proud that we have concluded an alliance at a European level, with successful partners from Europe's great nations, that is aware of the special responsibility arising from the Western character of our continent. It is our intention to become a force serving Europe and bringing positive change as equal partners and friends. Patriotism is a form of pride for our own country and its culture. And only those who appreciate their own country can understand and respect others' patriotism," the declaration says.

The signatories believe that reforming Europe and the European Union does not call for forced centralization and making institutions even more complicated, but for "returning power to the people and to the MPs elected by the member states". The key to a successful reform of Europe lies in appreciating and preserving the diversity of the continent's peoples, national cultures, national images and ways of life. The political weight of Brussels needs to be reduced and at the same time, member states' direct and parliamentary democracy should be strengthened.

We believe that the biggest threat to European culture is extensive illegal migration and the organised abuse of asylum rights. These not only lead to conflicts between various cultures, but also to the decline of indigenous populations, thereby threatening the character of Europe itself. All available instruments of the rule of law must be used to tackle illegal migration and the abuse of asylum rights,

the declaration says.

The signatories take a firm stand against the absurd idea that there are genders other than men and women, and against "our children losing their identity already at a young age through left-wing sensitization efforts".

The signatories actively support ending the wars going on in the world as soon as possible through ceasefire and negotiations, calling on Europe to provide a venue for peace negotiations and thereby for a return to the original idea that regarded the European Union as a peace project.

We, the Patriots for Europe, want the European Union to focus on its actual objectives, that is to ensure peace, freedom, security and prosperity for as many citizens as possible. We affirm our intention to further consolidate and strengthen our successful alliance internally, as well as to expand it externally,

the Vienna Declaration states.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (l) and Herbert Kickl, president of the Freedom Party of Austria, present the Vienna Declaration during their meeting in Vienna on October 31, 2024 (Photo: MT/Hungarian PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)