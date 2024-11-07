Western Leaders Gather in Budapest in Pursuit of Peace and Competitiveness

Preparations ahead of the meetings have been underway for over six months now, with organizers paying special heed to every detail of the European Political Community (EPC) and European Council meetings. According to Zoltan Kovacs, the state secretary for international communication and relations, the event is being held at the Puskas Arena, which he says provides an ideal venue for events of this scale in terms of logistics and cost efficiency.

At the EPC’s plenary session, attendees will address key issues surrounding migration and economic security. There will also be breakout sessions focusing on various aspects of illegal immigration, as well as the integration of energy, transportation, and information systems.

Mr. Kovacs emphasized that Hungary represents an open, cooperative Europe capable of aligning the continent’s diverse interests and contributing to peace.

He noted that the EPC meeting in Budapest provides an opportunity for Europe to respond to questions raised by the Ukraine war that's been ongoing for two and a half years, and to clarify the continent’s desired role in peace negotiations.

Trump’s victory may steer Europe in a new direction – corroborating Orban’s policies

The summit in Budapest is receiving particular attention due to the outcome of the U.S. presidential race, as Donald Trump’s victory presents a new landscape for European politics. Zoltan Kiszelly, director of political analysis at the Szazadveg Foundation, pointed out that Trump’s election victory is fundamental in shaping the summit's agenda and the future of Europe's political direction.

With those currently in Brussels and the coalition of rainbow parties, change is not possible. Europe’s tragedy is that while Hungary is on the right track and our approach has been validated, Brussels is heading in the opposite direction on the transatlantic highway,

– the expert told our newspaper.

Mr. Kiszelly believes that Trump’s victory not only strengthens the political vision of Viktor Orban and the Hungarian government but also underscores that a significant portion of American voters support economic stability and strict action against migration, just as many Hungarians do. The director added that Europe now faces the need for a balanced approach that considers changes in American politics and adapts to the new framework of transatlantic relations.

Donald Trump and the American people think as we do on most issues - on war, on fundamental values. In matters of the economy, family values, and much more, Europe must adjust to this,

– Mr. Kiszelly stated, stressing that in light of American developments, the European Union must reconsider its political course if it wishes to avoid the fate of the American elite.

Zelensky’s presence could give new boost to Hungary’s peace mission

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also expected to attend the summit, which, following Donald Trump’s victory, elevates the significance of Hungary’s peace mission. Fanni Lajko, an analyst at the Budapest-based Center for Fundamental Rights, highlighted that Mr. Zelensky’s presence offers an opportunity to advance the peace process, a key issue for Hungary.

Mr. Zelensky has not visited our country since the war began, which enhances Hungary’s role. Peace-building is likely to be a major topic, especially given the need for a recalibration that the European Union now faces in the wake of the U.S. election,

– Ms. Lajko pointed out, when she spoke to our paper.

The event also provides an opportunity for the attending countries to issue a joint statement addressing Europe’s security and economic challenges, which could help shape the continent’s future development path.

Special measures in Budapest for the diplomatic summit

Budapest’s traffic patterns will see significant changes during the diplomatic meetings. The Budapest Police Headquarters has ordered parking bans and temporary road closures in several areas of the capital, including the city center and along the route connecting the M3 highway to the Liszt Ferenc International Airport.

These measures will affect Districts V, VI, VII, XIV, and XV of the capital, remaining in place for several days to ensure smooth travel for delegations in the city.

More than three hundred vehicles are involved in the transport and security of delegations attending the summit. Approximately 160 official vehicles, along with an additional 180 law enforcement vehicles, are being used to facilitate the movements of participants at the EPC meeting and the subsequent informal European Council gathering in Budapest.

Bssides the traffic restrictions, Budapest's international airport is also on high alert to accommodate the arrival of more than thirty private jets carrying delegations.

Authorities will pay special attention to coordinating arrivals at Liszt Ferenc International Airport, as multiple private planes will be on the tarmac simultaneously due to the diplomatic summit. The airport, recently acquired by the state, has been able to align infrastructure improvements with the event’s organizational needs.

Cover photo: Police tape blocks off the site of the European Political Community summit, the Puskas Arena in Budapest, on the eve of the diplomatic event, on November 6, 2024. (Photo: AFP)