What Belongs Together has Grown Together: Liberals, EPP Launch Smear Campaign in Brussels

A book on the "dismantling" of the rule of law in Hungary will be presented at the European Parliament on Wednesday at 3 pm. The latest episode in a long-running series of actions aimed at discrediting Hungary would not be particularly remarkable in itself, but this time Hungarian political actors - including the co-editor of the book, Balint Magyar - will play a leading role, and the event is being organized by Peter Magyar’s Polish EPP colleague who also spoke at the Tisza Party's demonstration on October 23.

2024. 11. 20. 14:19
Cover photo: Press conference held by Peter Magyar and Manfred Weber at the European Parliament (Photo: Boglarka Bodnar)
The book launch is jointly organized by MEPs from the liberal Renew Europe and the European People's Party,  the EP group Peter Magyar sits in. The invitation was sent out with a teaser text and signature by Polish EPP member Michal Wawrykiewicz. The other organizer is Ilhan Kyuchyuk, an MEP from Renew Europe.

Among the Hungarian contributors, the book's co-editor, Balint Magyar, a prominent figure of the former Free Democrats (SZDSZ), is mentioned alongside his former party colleague Istvan Szent-Ivanyi, who is currently the president of Connect Europe

It is worth saying more about Michal Wawrykiewicz, who was one of the guest speakers at the Tisza Party's October 23 demonstration on Bem Square. The role of the Polish EPP MEP is no coincidence, as he is the politician working alongside  Tineke Strik, who co-authors the reports discrediting Hungary as a "shadow rapporteur" in Brussels' jargon.

In recent weeks, it has become clear that the leader of the European People's Party, Hungarophobic Manfred Weber, is using the president of the Tisza Party as a tool in his revenge campaign to bring down Viktor Orban. In the memorable EP debate on October 9, he openly stated that the EPP sees Peter Magyar as Hungary's future prime minister.

Viktor Orban also touched on this in a radio interview by pointing out that the debate in the European Parliament clearly showed that the Brussels elite would like to see Peter Magyar in government in Hungary, and Manfred Weber has stated this quite openly. Brussels wants a puppet government in Hungary, and if they succeed in helping the puppet government to power, then orders will come, and what Brussels wants must be carried out, the Hungarian prime minister told Kossuth Radio.

Peter Magyar and his colleagues themselves admitted that they always pursue politics as Manfred Weber expects them to.

Zoltan Tarr, MEP and head of the Tisza Party's EP delegation, disclosed this in an interview with the Republikon Institute, saying that they regard the position of the European People's Party as an obligation and fully embrace it. His boss, Peter Magyar, also spoke in the same spirit during the ominous debate in the EP, where he applauded Ursula von der Leyen standing up and held a joint press conference with Manfred Weber.

Cover photo: Press conference held by Peter Magyar and Manfred Weber at the European Parliament (Photo: Boglarka Bodnar)

