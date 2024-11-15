What His "Brain-Dead", "Soros Agent" Colleagues Think of Peter Magyar

As Magyar Nemzet has reported, an audio recording has come to light of private conversations of Peter Magyar, the chairman of the Tisza Party. In the newly released recordings, the party chief berates his own colleagues, calling them brain-dead, politically illiterate and unable to speak.

Peter Magyar admits Soros agents are among Tisza Party MEPs

Among his complaints voiced on the recording is that one of his colleagues had made a statement to the press, sounding like a Soros agent, according the Hungarian party chief.

Peter Magyar also clearly states his view that Tisza Party MEPs would better serve the success of the party if they remained silent, because they "do damage to the campaign" when they speak out publicly.

At one point on the recording he can also be heard saying,"I wrote down in Hungarian that no public statements were allowed," followed by an accusation stating that the individual did not follow this clear instructions. According to the party leader, the current strong position of their campaign is being jeopardized by members who damage the party's image by their lack of eloquence and utter inability to grasp of political reality.

Magyar Nemzet's correspondent in Brussels contacted the party's MEPs for their response to the insults and humiliating remarks. We asked them what they thought of Peter Magyar and his words.

Seems above a certain pay range they'll take being brain dead and Soros agents

The MPs did not respond to our questions, it seems they are making enough money to be willing to tolerate Peter Magyar's abusive behavior.

Magyar Nemzet also sent an official letter to the Tisza Party for more information on the matter.

Cover photo: Hungarian opposition Tisza Party chief and MEP Peter Magyar (Source: Facebook)