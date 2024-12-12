Giant Success for Hungarian EU Presidency: Romania, Bulgaria Join Schengen Area

European Union interior ministers have made a historic decision to abolish internal land border controls between Romania and Bulgaria, as well as between these countries and the rest of the Schengen area. This step represents a major step forward not only for Romania and Bulgaria, but for Europe as a whole.

‼ DEAL! Interior ministers have just adopted a decision to lift internal land border controls with and between Bulgaria and Romania from 1 January 2025. A great victory for Bulgaria, Romania, and all of Europe!#HU24EU

Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the Hungarian Presidency of the EU Council have played a central role in promoting enlargement.

The issue of Schengen enlargement was high on the agenda of the Hungarian EU Presidency, and Hungary actively supported the full accession of both countries to the Schengen area. Mr Orban has repeatedly stressed that the enlargement of the Schengen system is in the interests not only of the member states, but of the entire continent, as it will strengthen European unity and internal mobility.