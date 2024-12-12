Rendkívüli

Giant Success for Hungarian EU Presidency: Romania, Bulgaria Join Schengen Area

Today's decision is a milestone not only for the Schengen area, but also for European cohesion. Hungary played a key role in the adoption of the decision.

Biró Réka
Forrás: X2024. 12. 12. 13:21
Romania's Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Catalin Predoiu, European Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson, Hungary's Interior Minister Sandor Pinter, Austria's Interior Minister Gerhard Karner and Bulgaria's Interior Minister Atanas Ilkov at a press conference in Budapest on the enlargement of the Schengen area, November 22, 2024. (Photo: AFP)
European Union interior ministers have made a historic decision to abolish internal land border controls between Romania and Bulgaria, as well as between these countries and the rest of the Schengen area. This step represents a major step forward not only for Romania and Bulgaria, but for Europe as a whole.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the Hungarian Presidency of the EU Council have played a central role in promoting enlargement.

The issue of Schengen enlargement was high on the agenda of the Hungarian EU Presidency, and Hungary actively supported the full accession of both countries to the Schengen area. Mr Orban has repeatedly stressed that the enlargement of the Schengen system is in the interests not only of the member states, but of the entire continent, as it will strengthen European unity and internal mobility.

The run-up to the decision has not been without difficulties. Romania and Bulgaria had fulfilled the technical conditions for accession years ago, yet some member states have until now blocked full integration for political reasons. Hungarian diplomacy played a key role in the breakthrough, successfully mediating between the parties to reach a compromise on the contentious issues.

The Schengen enlargement will also have a positive impact on the economic development of the two countries, as long waiting times at border crossings will be eliminated, which will help boost trade and tourism.

Cover photo: Romania's Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Catalin Predoiu, European Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson, Hungary's Interior Minister Sandor Pinter, Austria's Interior Minister Gerhard Karner and Bulgaria's Interior Minister Atanas Ilkov at a press conference in Budapest on the enlargement of the Schengen area, November 22, 2024. (Photo: AFP)

 

