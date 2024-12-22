Hungarian EU Presidency: Politics and Culture Go Hand in Hand

The official opening ceremonies of Hungary’s EU presidency set a fitting tone for a period marked by the dual goals of advancing political interests and highlighting cultural values.

One of the centerpiece events was the presentation of Budapest is Our European Heritage, a multidisciplinary artistic production at MUPA (Palace of Arts). The performance showcased, through the works of Johann Sebastian Bach and Bela Bartok, how European peoples' music and dances have been incorporated into their art.

During the six months of Hungary's presidency, a wide array of cultural events and exhibitions were held, all aimed to promote Hungarian culture and history across Europe. One highlight was an exhibition about the Hungarian Parliament, opened by Kinga Gal, Fidesz's MEP.

The exhibit celebrated the 120th anniversary of Hungary’s Parliament building, focusing on its architectural history, artistic treasures, and cultural significance. At the opening, Ms. Gal emphasized that

The Parliament is not only Hungary’s most iconic landmark but also a symbol of independence, sovereignty, and unity.

She also noted that the Parliament houses the Holy Crown, one of the most important symbols of Hungarian statehood.

Egy másik kiemelkedő esemény volt a „Barna Burger: Kékvándor” című fotókiállítás, amelyet az Európai Parlamentben rendeztek meg a magyar elnökség égisze alatt. A tárlatot Győri Enikő, fideszes EP–képviselő nyitotta meg, aki méltatta Burger Barna munkásságát.

Another notable event was the Barna Burger's photo exhibition entitled Blue Wanderer, organized under the Hungarian presidency in the European Parliament. The exhibition was inaugurated by Eniko Gyori, another Fidesz MEP, who praised the work of Barna Burger.

The renowned photographer, who tragically passed away at a young age, ten years ago, fulfilled his childhood dream by completing the 1,180-kilometer National Blue Trail, during which he captured over 40,000 photographs.

The most striking images from this journey were displayed in December at the European Parliament, with Mr. Burger’s widow - also in attendance at the opening - sharing the stories behind the photographs.

The cultural program also featured the publication of Unknown Esztergom, a book by Zoltan Aguera, deputy spokesperson for Hungary’s Permanent Representation to the EU. Written during his posting in Brussels, the book explores the history of Esztergom, placing special emphasis on the city’s architectural and historical landmarks. Mr. Aguera combined meticulous research with an engaging writing style to produce a work that is both scholarly and accessible.

The book called 'Unknown Esztergom' by Zoltan Aguera (Photo: Andras Greskovits)

The author explores lesser-known stories, such as the 19th-century controversies surrounding the construction of the Basilica, centuries-old graffiti etched into the walls of the Bakocz Chapel, and the challenges faced by Franz Liszt during the Basilica’s consecration.

The goal of the book is to provide readers with deeper insights into Esztergom’s history and inspire interest in the city’s rich past.

Cover photo: The ceremonial opening of Hungary’s EU presidency in Brussels (Source: Facebook)