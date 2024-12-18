Janos Boka: Hungary’s EU Presidency Achieved a Breakthrough in Enlargement

Speaking at a joint press conference with Marta Kos, the EU Commissioner for Enlargement, following the General Affairs Council meeting, EU Affairs Minister Janos Boka emphasized that the EU made significant progress in terms of enlargement during Hungary's presidency.

Mr. Boka highlighted that during this period, two intergovernmental conferences were held with Albania, opening two new clusters, and another conference was conducted with Montenegro, which resulted in the closure of accession chapters.

He noted progress in Serbia’s EU integration process after three years of stagnation. “This opens the door for a new intergovernmental conference with Serbia in the early months of 2025, where a new cluster could be opened,” the minister stated.

He underscored that these efforts will culminate in the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Brussels on Wednesday, which, he explained, provides an opportunity for EU leaders to reaffirm their commitment to the region’s European integration - a "strategic interest for Hungary as well."

Mr. Boka also shared that during the meeting, ministers discussed the EU’s relationships with the United Kingdom and Switzerland. He referred to both countries as important allies and expressed hope that the negotiations initiated with Switzerland in the spring would conclude by the end of the year.

Regarding the upcoming EU summit, to be held on December 19, Mr. Boka stated that leaders will deliberate on the war in Ukraine as well as the situation in the Middle East, including the war in Gaza and de-escalation efforts between Israel and Lebanon.

In connection with the Ukrainewar, Mr. Boka emphasized that leaders will explore whether the EU can position itself as an autonomous strategic actor in the conflict. He added that “the Hungarian presidency sought to be the voice of change on this issue."

We believed that the EU needs to adopt a new strategy in this area; it should strive for an immediate ceasefire and peace, which is in the best interest of the EU and Europeans,

– the minister emphasized.

He acknowledged that this posed a challenging task for the Hungarian presidency, as “currently, the majority of member states have yet to show a genuine willingness to revisit the EU’s Ukraine policy."

Nevertheless, he expressed hope that during Thursday’s EU summit, leaders will take further steps toward “open and honest discussions on how the EU can play an active role that serves the interests of European citizens."

The meeting also resulted in several recommendations concerning competitiveness, which - as Mr. Boka pointed out - “will remain a significant topic within the European Union.

