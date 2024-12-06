Lawyer Tells Pressman a Few Home Truths

US Ambassador to Hungary David Pressman traveled to Brussels on December 3-4 to meet with newly appointed members of the European Commission and other senior officials on a range of issues central to the transatlantic relationship, lawyer Andras Schiffer recalled on social media, quoting the statement released by the US embassy in Budapest.

That's great. As far as I know, the United States of America is not a member of the European Union, and David Pressman is a foreign state's ambassador accredited to Budapest, not to Brussels, who has nothing to do with the host country's relations with other countries,

the lawyer highlighted, adding that "I think now is the moment to spare David Pressman from the arduous journey back to Budapest".

US Ambassador to the EU Mark Gitenstein also attended the talks Ambassador David Pressman held in Brussels, as reported by Magyar Nemzet.