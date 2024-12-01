Migration Pact Is Fraught with Flaws, Security Expert Says

It means that giant refugee camps have to be established, where asylum applications have to be judged by a prescribed deadline, Gyorgy Bakondi said.

These would be open camps, similar to the ones that back in 2015, several people arrived in, with many then escaping after a day and continuing towards Western Europe,

he clarified, adding that the eight to ten million people who have wound up in certain countries and cities have put in motion certain tragic and irreversible processes.

"In Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Brussels and London, for example, the number of illegally arriving immigrants exceeds fifty percent of the population,"

the chief adviser said, noting that in Brussels it is seventy percent. As he remarked, it is already too late to do anything there to change what illegal immigration has done to public safety, the social security system, social cohesion, faith and the family. Gyorgy Bakondi also talked about how

in addition to the immigrants who receive asylum applications to fill out, there are those whose applications were either rejected or who did not even try to apply for refugee status.

He said there may be hundreds of thousands of people who, by avoiding the authorities, support themselves from working illegally or from crime. According to data put out by the UN, almost one million illegal immigrants arrive on the continent every year.