The Hungarian parliament has adopted next year's budget, unusually dubbed a peacetime budget. Viktor Orban indicated in the summer that the government was considering two versions, and will pick one of them depending on the outcome of the presidential elections in the United States of America.
With pro-peace Trump's landslide victory, the chances of an end to the killing in our neighborhood next year have increased, so the war version of the draft has been shelved. And this is very good news, which gives everyone hope that Hungary's economic development, which stalled during the Covid pandemic and became impossible when the war broke out, can be restarted. Because even the doubters are forced to admit that only few people benefit from war.
Under stabilizing external conditions, the adopted budget creates an opportunity to lay the foundations for economic growth and implement the new economic action plan, allowing for the strengthening of small and medium-sized enterprises, increasing salaries and pensions, raising the minimum wage by nine percent in January, expanding tax relief for families with children, maintaining family support and household utility cost reduction, as well as launching new programs such as the workers' loan for young people in jobs, the new housing support scheme or the rural home renovation program.
Inflation, causing the most damage recently, was projected at 3.2 percent, while GDP growth at 3.4 percent. If all goes well, domestic consumption can pick up again, people will finally stop preparing for the worst and everyone can take another step forward.