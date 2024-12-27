Those who believe that PM Orban, the government and Fidesz are to blame for everything bad should take a look at countries that continue to see war as the key to their security: their governments, which kept adding fuel to the fire, have fallen, or most of these countries are facing a grave economic and social crisis, opening the eyes of an ever-widening mass of people and winning them over to the pro-peace side.

But to the west of our country, politicians bought by the kilo are doing everything they can to ensure that every government serves the interests of the international empire of private money rather than the interests of European citizens, and Brussels and its un-elected EU bureaucrats are taking a leading role in this betrayal.

On the other hand, the peace missions, the friendly and comrade-in-arms relationship with the future American president, and the consistent building of cooperation that is based on economic neutrality, in other words the foreign and economic policy pursued by Hungary's prime minister and the governing parties, have now taken shape in next year's budget: people who have been badly affected by the conditions the war brought about are at the center of calculations, meaning that the well-being of citizens, families and businesses is essential for the country's rise. This is how global, European and national policy becomes a whole when patriotic, rather than globalist, forces are at the helm.

Everyone should think carefully about these connections, because only then can they answer the questions coming from the Left, such as: how will more money land in my pocket if Orban talks to Trump?

There are aggressive demagogues roaming the countryside, searching every corner for a small unresolved problem, because they have a vested interest in making people believe that everything is bad, and we know who is to blame. Nobody should fall for them. In the problematic areas, for example, the government will spend well over three hundred billion more on health next year, and nearly five hundred billion more on education. These are weighty arguments to draw on against the disparagers.