Peacetime Budget

If all goes well, domestic consumption can pick up again, people will finally stop preparing for the worst and everyone can take another step forward.

Gajdics Ottó
2024. 12. 27. 17:12
The result of the vote on the bill on Hungary's 2025 budget displayed at the plenary session of the National Assembly on December 20, 2024 (Photo: MTI/ Zoltan Mathe)
The Hungarian parliament has adopted next year's budget, unusually dubbed a peacetime budget. Viktor Orban indicated in the summer that the government was considering two versions, and will pick one of them depending on the outcome of the presidential elections in the United States of America.

With pro-peace Trump's landslide victory, the chances of an end to the killing in our neighborhood next year have increased, so the war version of the draft has been shelved. And this is very good news, which gives everyone hope that Hungary's economic development, which stalled during the Covid pandemic and became impossible when the war broke out, can be restarted. Because even the doubters are forced to admit that only few people benefit from war.

Under stabilizing external conditions, the adopted budget creates an opportunity to lay the foundations for economic growth and implement the new economic action plan, allowing for the strengthening of small and medium-sized enterprises, increasing salaries and pensions, raising  the minimum wage by nine percent in January, expanding tax relief for families with children, maintaining family support and household utility cost reduction, as well as launching new programs such as the workers' loan for young people in jobs, the new housing support scheme or the rural home renovation program.

Inflation, causing the most damage recently, was projected at 3.2 percent, while GDP growth at 3.4 percent. If all goes well, domestic consumption can pick up again, people will finally stop preparing for the worst and everyone can take another step forward.

Those who believe that PM Orban, the government and Fidesz are to blame for everything bad should take a look at countries that continue to see war as the key to their security: their governments, which kept adding fuel to the fire, have fallen, or most of these countries are facing a grave economic and social crisis, opening the eyes of an ever-widening mass of people and winning them over to the pro-peace side.

But to the west of our country, politicians bought by the kilo are doing everything they can to ensure that every government serves the interests of the international empire of private money rather than the interests of European citizens, and Brussels and its un-elected EU bureaucrats are taking a leading role in this betrayal. 

On the other hand, the peace missions, the friendly and comrade-in-arms relationship with the future American president, and the consistent building of cooperation that is based on economic neutrality, in other words the foreign and economic policy pursued by Hungary's prime minister and the governing parties, have now taken shape in next year's budget: people who have been badly affected by the conditions the war brought about are at the center of calculations, meaning that the well-being of citizens, families and businesses is essential for the country's rise. This is how global, European and national policy becomes a whole when patriotic, rather than globalist, forces are at the helm.

 Everyone should think carefully about these connections, because only then can they answer the questions coming from the Left, such as: how will more money land in my pocket if Orban talks to Trump?

There are aggressive demagogues roaming the countryside, searching every corner for a small unresolved problem, because they have a vested interest in making people believe that everything is bad, and we know who is to blame. Nobody should fall for them. In the problematic areas, for example, the government will spend well over three hundred billion more on health next year, and nearly five hundred billion more on education. These are weighty arguments to draw on against the disparagers.

