Bryan E Leib: Sanctions Against Minister Are Political Theater

Reponding to questions from Hir TV Napi aktualis host Marianne M Dobos, Leib emphasized that the timing of the sanctions was no coincidence and was clearly tied to US Ambassador David Pressman. The senior researcher argued that Pressman’s actions were inappropriate for a diplomat.

Pressman acts like an activist, not a diplomat. It’s disgraceful,

Leib said, highlighting that instead of improving Hungarian-American relations, the ambassador focused exclusively on provoking the Hungarian government.

He expressed optimism about the future, stressing that the personal and strong relationship between Donald Trump and Viktor Orban could restore good diplomatic ties.

When Trump takes office, a new era—a golden age—could begin for Hungarian-American relations,

he said, adding that although the Biden administration’s actions, including sanctions against Minister Antal Rogan, have caused significant and not easily reversible damage, Trump’s decisive leadership could offer hope for resolving the situation.

Shame on @USAmbHungary for this politically motivated act. While I and no one speak for President Trump, I believe that on January 20th when he becomes our 47th POTUS - we will return to the golden age of USA-Hungary relations! 🇺🇸🤝🇭🇺@hu_conservative https://t.co/wA182Qi08u — Bryan E. Leib (@BryanLeibFL) January 7, 2025

Leib harshly criticized the Biden administration, describing it as ineffective and directionless. He argued that the sanctions were based on unproven allegations and served only as political messaging.

Instead of focusing on the issues facing the American people, the Biden administration takes these nonsensical steps to undermine Trump’s allies.

He stressed that improving Hungarian-American relations is crucial for both countries and that Trump’s return to the White House could restore the once-close alliance.

During the interview, the expert also postulated why Antal Rogan was the target of sanctions. He explained that Rogan holds a significant position within Orban’s cabinet, making his selection as a target of symbolic value.

This is political theater aimed at dividing and weakening the Hungarian government,

he stated. Leib concluded the conversation by expressing optimism about the second Trump presidency, which he believes will open a new chapter not only in US domestic politics, but also in international relations.

Cover photo: Bryan E Leib, senior researcher at the Center for Fundamental Rights (Photo: Facebook/Bryan E. Leib)