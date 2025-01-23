Hungary FM: New US Presidency Is Bringing New Era to the Western Balkans

Zeljko Budimir, minister of science, technological development, higher education and information society of Republika Srpska, visited Budapest, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto posted about their meeting on social media.

Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's foreign affairs and trade minister and Zejlko Budimir, Republika Srpska's minister of science, technological development, higher education and information society (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)

The new US presidency is bringing a new era to the Western Balkans also

the Hungarian minister wrote in his post.

Instead of threats, an era of cooperation based on mutual respect is coming to the region,

Peter Szijjarto added.

