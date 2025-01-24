Rendkívüli

Hungary FM: We Continue to Guarantee Our Energy Security

The suspension of natural gas transit through Ukraine poses challenges for several Central European countries. However, Hungary continues to guarantee its energy supply security thanks to efforts made in recent years, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto announced on his Facebook page Thursday.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 01. 24. 12:22
Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister. (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Kocsis)
Peter Szijjarto noted that recent days and weeks have seen several alarming reports concerning energy supply security in Central Europe. The minister also announced that he had held a phone discussion with Alexander Novak, Russia's deputy prime minister responsible for energy, during which they reviewed regional energy issues.

The minister stated,

Both crude oil and natural gas deliveries to Hungary remain uninterrupted, and volume flow through the TurkStream pipeline is breaking records. We have reaffirmed our commitment to protecting this supply route.

Cover Photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister. (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Kocsis)

