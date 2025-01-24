Hungary FM: We Continue to Guarantee Our Energy Security

Peter Szijjarto noted that recent days and weeks have seen several alarming reports concerning energy supply security in Central Europe. The minister also announced that he had held a phone discussion with Alexander Novak, Russia's deputy prime minister responsible for energy, during which they reviewed regional energy issues.

The minister stated,

Both crude oil and natural gas deliveries to Hungary remain uninterrupted, and volume flow through the TurkStream pipeline is breaking records. We have reaffirmed our commitment to protecting this supply route.

Cover Photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister. (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Kocsis)