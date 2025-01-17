PM Orban: Everything Will Change!

– Everything will change. On Tuesday morning, a different sun will rise over the Western world. The Democratic governance, riddled with failures in America, will come to an end,” PM Viktor Orban told Kossuth Radio’s Good Morning Hungary! program during his first interview of the year, referring to the upcoming inauguration of Donald Trump as US President, on Monday. PM Orban described Democrats as globalists who enforce their interests through a network of allies, one of whose key figures is George Soros. By contrast, he said, Republicans govern on a national basis.

– “They’re all part of the same bunch,” Mr. Orban remarked about the U.S. Democratic Party and George Soros, citing a film entitled The Witness. He noted that Democrats aim to impose their beliefs on the world, including migration, gender ideology, and war.

Speaking about David Pressman, the former U.S. Ambassador to Hungary, Mr. Orban said: “The Democrats sent a hitman here, tasked with forcing Hungary into a globalist orthodoxy that is pro-migration, promotes gender ideology, and is ready to use the war to advance its agenda."

– "Hungary does not want migrants; we have a thousand-year history,” he continued. PM Orban explained that the Hungarian mindset cannot accept an outsider arriving as a hitman and dictating that people from the other side of the world should come here and take over this land, pushing locals aside. “It is no coincidence that in four years, I refused to meet with him even once, which is quite unprecedented. When he was sent here, it was clear why, and I was not willing to cooperate with that,” he declared.

U.S. decision strengthened Rogan Antal’s position

The war clearly goes against Hungary's economic and security interests," Mr. Orban stated. He added that wherever possible, they have sought to harm Hungary, including placing Rogán Antal, a minister in his government, on a sanctions list. This action, however, has only strengthened Mr. Rogán’s position within the administration. As the minister responsible for the intelligence services, Rogán Antal is performing well, as evidenced by the Americans' actions, Mr. Orban said.

– “Starting Monday, a new era will begin in Hungary–U.S. relations,” PM Orban asserted. He added that he has an agreement with Donald Trump that could usher in a new golden age.

Democrats are fleeing to Brussels

PM Orban observed that after Donald Trump’s first victory in 2016, little attention was paid to the fact that Democrats sought refuge in Brussels, adding that now, the same is happening.“We, Europeans, will face a very difficult period, and if we want to live as we have, we must push them out of Brussels. If we fail, Brussels will become the new Washington, continuing the Democrats’ policies,” he warned. Mr. Orban identified his top priority for 2025 as sending George Soros back to the United States. Starting in spring, the ousting of the Soros network from Hungary will commence, a process that will be carried through to completion. He expressed hope that Hungary will not stand alone in this effort and that patriots elsewhere will join the cause.

– “We must make it clear that the Soros network’s presence in Europe runs counter to the people’s interests,” he stated. He added that the Soros network is funded by Brussels, and Brussels is in Soros’s pocket. “If corruption exists, then this is it,” he concluded.

Hungary's EU presidency was successful

According to Mr. Orban, even his political opponents acknowledged the success of Hungary’s EU presidency. He noted that before Hungary took over the presidency, only Hungary and the Vatican spoke about peace, but now everyone does. Initiating this dialogue was also a moral obligation, he said, adding that it's time for Donald Trump to take over the leadership and continue this difficult mission. By today, peace has become a negotiable topic, whereas before, Europeans considered it a betrayal of European interests.

Mr. Orban highlighted the removal of border controls between Bulgaria, Romania, and the EU, as well as the commencement of EU accession talks with Albania. He viewed the reintegration of the Western Balkans into European politics as a significant achievement. He said he believes that Hungary has outperformed expectations, given its size and weight, during its presidency.

A new era is beginning in Brussels, which Hungary must adapt to, he said. “We need to build a sanctions-free era with the Russians, which is still a ways off but must be worked towards,” he remarked. He criticized Brussels for needing a moment of sobering up, although at present, they are still in the phase of overindulgence. “The hangover will come later,” he quipped.

We need peace for economic recovery

– “The plans for Hungary’s economic policy are solid, but they will only work if the war does not escalate, and sanctions policies are abandoned,” explained Mr. Orban. He added that Ukraine poses a serious threat to Europe’s economy, noting that Hungarian and Polish farmers could go out of business if the situation continues. Therefore, serious protective measures will be essential, he argued.

"Without Western funds, there is no Ukraine; its agriculture clashes with Europe’s, and its economy does not fit into the European system,” he remarked. Mr. Orban emphasized that 2025 will be a fantastic year, with important goals—such as ensuring employment for everyone and increasing wages—set to be achieved this year.

The middle class will become stonger

– "2025 will be the year of strengthening the middle class,” Mr. Orban declared, emphasizing that those below the middle class should be supported in rising to the level of the middle class.

Many Hungarians are employed, and according to Mr. Orban, Hungary does has a financial reserve system that can be activated to stimulate consumption. He emphasized that the average Hungarian saves 24 percent of their income, compared to the EU average of 14 percent, adding that he expects noticeable progress in economic indicators in 2025.

The biggest threat remains energy prices, Mr. Orban emphasized. He called for the removal of the current sanctions, noting that Hungary will remain energy-dependent until the completion of the Paks II nuclear power plant, which is expected between 2030 and 2032. He stressed the need to prevent the closure or disruption of the TurkStream pipeline, as this would hinder Hungary’s ability to carry out its economic plans.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Kossuth Radio's studio (Photo: Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)