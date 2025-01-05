Tisza PártDr Sulyok Tamáselőrehozott választásokköztársasági elnökMagyar Péter
magyar

Hungary's President Calls on Peter Magyar to Respect Constitution

Tamas Sulyok rejected unfounded attacks.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 01. 05. 10:47
Tamas Sulyok responded to Peter Magyar's ongoing attacks on  social media. The leader of the opposition Tisza Party recently demanded that the head of state "should speak out and initiate discussions about the possibility of holding early elections".

"You have once again called on me with the 'novelty' that the role of the president of the republic is to always represent the interests of the Hungarian nation. Then, with a long list of false claims about me, you attempt to substantiate that I am gravely neglecting this representation," the president recalled.

Tamas Sulyok emphasized that he does not consider the petty lies directed at him worth addressing. However, he stated

once and for all, I firmly reject, both for myself and for the Hungarian state I represent under the fundamental law, any attempt to repeatedly lecture the president of the republic about the functioning of the constitutional system and the duties of the president,

"It is a fundamental requirement for elected members of parliament and for politicians seeking a seat in the National Assembly to be familiar with the rules of the democratic constitutional system established by the fundamental law and to respect them," the president highlighted.

This ability is essential to avoid stirring up public mood in a constitutionally illegitimate manner and in a primitively arrogant style,

the president pointed out.

Tamas Sulyok remarked:

Those who lack this ability and, as a result, provoke top public officeholders elected under the fundamental law with baseless, demagogic demands, should turn their attention to the fundamental law. It might also help them become fair and responsible politicians.

 

Cover photo: President of the Republic of Hungary Tamas Sulyok (Source: Facebook)

