President Sulyok: The Time for Peace Has Come

Hungary's President reacted to the inauguration of reelected U.S. President Donald Trump in a post shared on social media.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 01. 21. 9:27
Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok (Photo: MTI / Noemi Bruzak)
The time for M.A.G.A. has come! I wish you much success, Mr. President!

– Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok wrote in a post on his social media. 

Donald Trump, the elected President of the United States, took his oath of office in the Capitol Rotunda, becoming the 47th President of the United States. Earlier, Hungarian PM Viktor Orban, European Union leaders, and NATO's Secretary General also reacted to Mr. Trump's inauguration.

