Slovak PM Puts Out Ominous Message + Video

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was responding to Kyiv’s earlier announcement that it would not renew the agreement for the transit of Russian natural gas through Ukraine, which expired at midnight on December 31. In a statement published Wednesday on the website of Slovakia’s gas transmission company, Eustream, it was confirmed that the gas flow from Ukraine ceased at the Velke Kapusany (Nagykapos) entry point on the Slovak-Ukrainian border as of January 1.

Robert Fico had already raised concerns on Sunday in an open letter addressed to EU central institution leaders, criticizing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the unilateral decision to halt Russian gas transit. He warned that this decision will cost the European Union tens of billions of euros in losses, and he deemed the EU’s quiet acceptance of the matter wrong, saying it could lead to tensions and retaliatory measures.

In his New Year’s address, the Slovakian PM reiterated his earlier stance that Slovakia would continue to pursue a sovereign foreign policy, looking to all directions. He emphasized that his government’s approach would be proactive, grounded in international law, and would steer clear of interfering in the internal affairs of other nations.

We will primarily adhere to Slovak aims and interests,

PM Robert Fico, declared, adding that he does not want Slovakia to become subservient to anyone. He also underlined that peace is the top priority of his government’s agenda. Reflecting on his government’s first year, the PM compared politics to a football match, stating that it is crucial to maintain control of the game. Should one fail to accomplish that then the opponent will do everything to ensure this team never plays again.

And the entire so-called democratic world will applaud them because what we now see happening in Romania and Georgia—where election results are not respected if the 'wrong' side wins—has become a systematic method for removing inconvenient politicians and political parties,

Robert Fico stated.

Cover Image: Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico (Photo: AFP)