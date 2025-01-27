békeFideszDeutsch Tamás
We Will Protect Our Sovereignty – We Say No to War, Migration, and Gender Insanity!

Tamas Deutsch, a Member of the European Parliament representing Fidesz, declared firmly: Hungary says no to the war, migration, and gender ideology.

2025. 01. 27. 9:13
Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch (Photo: MTI / Bodnar Boglarka)
"We will protect our sovereignty and say no to war, migration, and gender insanity!" Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch emphasized on his Facebook page.

According to the politician, Hungary unequivocally rejects the political and ideological pressures that threaten the country’s independence.

Mr. Deutsch highlighted that Hungary will not yield to globalist ambitions and will continue prioritizing its own national interests in matters such as migration and gender ideology.

The MEP added that the government aims to maintain peace, strengthen security, and protect the traditional values of the Hungarian people while resolutely opposing any initiatives that conflict with these principles.

Cover Photo: Tamas Deutsch (Photo: MTI/Bodnar Boglarka)

