Balazs Orban Gives Talk at CPAC in Washington DC

At the beginning of the discussion, Balazs Orban greeted his hosts and the audience and congratulated the American conservatives on Donald Trump's re-election as president.

I believe you saved your country with this and did something great for Europe, the world, and of course, Hungary as well

he said. He then pointed out that international cooperation is an important pillar in strengthening the conservative movement, which is well exemplified by CPAC. He noted that Hungary has hosted CPAC Hungary four times, inviting everyone to attend the event in Hungary.

We invite everyone. Come, visit us, and experience firsthand that Hungary is a safe and welcoming place,

he said. The discussion touched on how the Western media portrays Hungary and Viktor Orban. The interlocutor jokingly referenced an article from The Washington Post that described the Hungarian prime minister as "a dictator who rigged elections". Balazs Orban responded by saying that this is nothing new, as the liberal media always tries to discredit conservative leaders in a similar manner.

They did the same with Donald Trump and every politician who opposes liberal power structures,

he stated, emphasizing that truth and time are the greatest weapons of conservative politicians.

If you represent the truth as a politician, as done by my prime minister, time is on your side,

he said. Using migration as an example, he reminded the audience that Hungary addressed the issue years ahead of other European countries.

We were the first to hold a referendum on illegal migration. Even when many claimed it wasn’t a legitimate issue, we asked the people. The result was clear: the overwhelming majority of Hungarians rejected illegal migration, and we acted accordingly,

Balazs Orban stated, adding that world is beginning to realize that Hungary's stance was not only correct but necessary for maintaining security.

The war in Ukraine was another topic during the discussion. Balazs Orban emphasized that both Prime Minister Viktor Orban and President Donald Trump have made it clear that the war has to end.

It's crazy. Hundreds of thousands are dying, and everyone acts as if this is acceptable,

he said, stressing that efforts should be focused on achieving peace rather than continuing the war. He mentioned that Donald Trump reached out to Joe Biden at the very beginning of the Ukrainian conflict in an effort to find a way to end the war, but the US government was uninterested. He asserted that dialogue is essential for achieving peace, as no real solution can be found without it. Balazs Orban took the view that those who talk about peace but refuse to negotiate with the other side do not truly want peace.

The political director of the Hungarian prime minister highlighted that as soon as negotiations started, there were immediate economic impacts: energy prices dropped, and stock markets reacted positively. He noted that this demonstrates the importance of political communication and a willingness to negotiate.

One key topic of the discussion was the political relationship between Donald Trump and Viktor Orban. The moderator noted that although the Western media often lumps the two leaders together, their personalities and political paths differ significantly. However, Balazs Orban pointed out something they definitely have in common: both love their nations and act accordingly.

If you as a politician serve your nation and protect the people’s interests, you are a good leader. If you don’t, you are a bad politician,

he said. He reminded the audience that Viktor Orban is the longest-serving European leader, who also spent many years in opposition. He believes that Trump can learn from how the Hungarian prime minister built his political comeback.

Balazs Orban also emphasized that conservative forces must work together to achieve results. He cited Viktor Orban’s realization, after political setbacks, that the liberal side uses not only political influence but also media and civil sector organizations to maintain power. In response, Viktor Orban built institutions and networks that help represent conservative values.

He made it clear that protecting national interests requires coordinated efforts on an international level because the liberal side has global resources and well-organized structures. Conservatives must unite to preserve the autonomy and values of their nations, he stressed.

During the discussion, Balazs Orban said that the Hungarian government is fighting not only against migration, but also against EU sanctions and political pressure. He claimed that the European Commission abuses its power and uses unlawful methods to blackmail Hungary because the government consistently stands up for the protection of national interests.

At one point, the moderator apologized to the Hungarian people for the previous US administration’s interference in an attempt to destabilize the Orban government.

Balazs Orban responded with appreciation but added that the liberal political network continues to use similar tactics to weaken conservative leaders in Europe. He emphasized that the Hungarian people voted against illegal migration in a referendum, but EU leaders ignored this and tried to force Hungary to change its migration policy through sanctions and financial pressure.

It costs Hungary one million euros per day because the EU is withholding funds the country is entitled to while trying to prevent Hungary from protecting its borders and making sovereign decisions, he pointed out.

However, Balazs Orban said Hungary’s long-term interests are clear: it cannot allow unchecked migration to flood the country and destabilize its security and society. He emphasized that change is needed not only in Washington but also in Brussels.

He discussed how the European liberal elites are gradually isolating themselves as they are unable to keep up with political changes in the US and are losing diplomatic and economic relations with China.

According to Balazs Orban, this political panic makes the liberal power groups dangerous because they will use every tool to crush their opponents.

We won't let them do this,

he concluded, calling for conservative movements to unite to effectively counter globalist forces and preserve nation-states and traditional values.

The moderator recalled that Western political elites once suggested conservatives should abandon social issues and focus on economic issues. However, Donald Trump and Viktor Orban recognized that issues like immigration, family policy, and social stability cannot be ignored.

Balazs Orban highlighted that one of Viktor Orban’s main goals upon taking office was to establish a family support system in Hungary.

He stated that Family protection is not just a political program but the key to national survival, the political director stressed.

If a country does not support families and does not encourage having children, it will simply cease to exist,

he stated. He went on to note that as solution to demographic issues, the progressive elites suggest increasing migration, a stance Hungary firmly rejects. According to Balazs Orban, the original idea of liberal democracy was to keep the state out of private life, but the Left has used this argument to take control of social institutions.

The Hungarian prime minister's political director emphasized that the left-wing narrative actually applies a double standard: while the liberal elite claims that the state should stay out of private matters, they are, in reality, the ones who intervene most forcefully in these areas.

He pointed out that the left often sees traditional family support as an attack, while aggressively pushing its own ideology in education and media. In contrast, Hungary has chosen a different path: supporting families rather than subjecting them to discrimination.

We maintain freedom of decision, but we are building institutions that do not criminalize traditional families but support them,

he said. The Hungarian government provides significant support for families, encourages having children, and protects educational institutions and media from extreme ideological pressure. Churches in Hungary are not persecuted, but are an integral part of society, and the government ensures the conditions for their free operation, he emphasized.

Balazs Orban said he was very happy to see that more and more Americans are turning to conservative values and congratulated American conservatives on the political changes.

As the conversation was drawing to its end, he spoke about the principles of conservative governance and the success of Hungary’s family policies. The interlocutor highlighted how Western governments often finance activities that undermine social cohesion—like encouraging drug use or young people to stay on their parents' care—while the Hungarian government provides targeted support for families and young people planning to have children.

Balazs Orban emphasized that Hungary’s decisions concerning families are based on offering incentives rather than coercion.

He cited the example of Hungarian mothers with four or more children being exempt from personal income tax for life, a benefit the government hopes to extend to families with three children.

During the conversation, it was also mentioned that Hungary's security and cultural values ​​are attracting more and more people, especially those who have already visited the country.

When the moderator asked how many in the audience have visited Budapest or other Hungarian cities, many expressed admiration for the country’s beauty, safety, and hospitality. Balazs Orban highlighted that Hungary is special not only for its attractions and gastronomy but also because it is a stable, safe country that preserves conservative values.

When asked for a message to American conservatives, Balazs Orban made it clear that Donald Trump’s return gives hope to the world’s conservative communities.

America is back, and this is good news,

he said, adding that conservative movements must not rely on the liberal elite but must collaborate globally.

You have your friends all around the world. And if you find your friends and work together with them, then we can save Western civilization together,

he emphasized.

