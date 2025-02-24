Elon Musk Reacts to Viktor Orban’s Remarks

During his address, Viktor Orban stated:

We will send a government commissioner to the United States to collect all data related to Hungary. After that, we will establish the constitutional and legal conditions to prevent, instead of idly watching pseudo-civil organizations operate in our country serving foreign interests.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's annual State of the Republic address (Photo: Prime Miniter's Press Office /Vivien Cher Benko)

Let’s create a new law and cut off the Soros network’s funding sources, and ensure that previous offenders comply with the law,

he added.

According to Viktor Orban, the current US administration has exposed an oppressive power structure operating with American taxpayers’ money, and now Hungary must "row back from international waters."

The Empire has two heads and one cache: one head in Washington, one in Brussels and the cache here in Budapest. (...) Now it’s our turn here in Europe, to finish the job!

the prime minister noted.

True.

This is how Elon Musk reacted to Orban’s post and shared it on social media.