"America really is the land of opportunity - for us. For Brussels, however, America shows a mirror to its failures," said Tamas Menczer, communications director of the Fidesz and Christian Democrats,

"Long live Hungarian-American cooperation! 'No' to war. 'No' to migration. 'No' to gender madness," the politician underlined.

"The future belongs to the alliance of Viktor Orban and Donald Trump. We'll strike a favorable economic deal with the Trump administration,"

Tamas Menczer posted.