House Speaker: Hungary Will Continue to Back Its Southern and Eastern Neighbors in EU Enlargement

Speaking at the meeting of parliamentary officials and secretaries-general of the European Union, Laszlo Kover emphasized that Hungary considers enlargement policy one of the EU’s most important strategic policies. One of the key goals of the Hungarian EU Presidency in the second half of 2024 was to ensure that enlargement remains an objective, credible, and merit-based process.

Laszlo Kover, Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly (Photo: AFP/Attila Kisbenedek)

Kover pointed out that after being stalled for two and a half years, the EU accession process—promised to the Western Balkans for over 20 years—has been restarted, particularly with Albania, Montenegro, and Serbia.

Among the achievements of Hungary’s EU presidency, the House speaker highlighted the adoption of the Budapest Declaration, which focuses on strengthening the EU’s competitiveness. He also described the full Schengen membership of Romania and Bulgaria as a historic milestone, which went into effect on January 1, 2025, marking the end of a process that lasted more than a decade, MTI writes.

According to Kover, Hungary’s efficient and smooth presidency ensured the continuity of the Council of the EU's operations even during the institutional transition period. He stressed that the Hungarian presidency worked for a truly strong Europe—one that promotes peace, security, and prosperity.

Kover also noted that the Conference of EU Parliamentary Presidents will be held on May 11-12 in the Hungarian Parliament, focusing on the future of Europe. The discussions will cover European national sovereignty in global politics and national identities as a factor of competitiveness in the global economy.

He emphasized that the meeting of EU parliamentary officials has become a valuable forum over the years, allowing participants to discuss current shared challenges and to find joint solutions.

This year’s meeting will address two key areas in which the national heads of parliaments play an important role: educational programs related to democracy and cooperation between EU member parliaments and the legislatures of candidate countries.

Laszlo Kover stated that the staff of the Hungarian National Assembly Office has built the institution into one of the most stable in Hungarian public administration through their professionalism and loyalty across different governments. He wished his EU colleagues the same political and institutional stability in their own parliamentary work.

He also referred to the Holy Crown displayed in the Parliament’s Dome Hall, highlighting that for a thousand years of our history, only those crowned with it could legitimately rule Hungary. "The king did not have a crown; rather, the crown—representing the nation and constitutional continuity—had a king." Kover argued that this early expression of collective authorization explains why Hungarians do not appreciate being lectured on the rule of law.



The House speaker recalled that Istvan Bibo, the then state minister, wrote his appeal for help to the United Nations and the world from within the Hungarian Parliament’s walls on November 4, 1956. This happened when the Soviet Union sent more tanks to crush Hungary’s anti-communist revolution than Hitler deployed against Poland in 1939, all while the West remained indifferent, standing idly by. He concluded by saying that since then, "we Hungarians do not appreciate being lectured on issues of solidarity and war and peace."