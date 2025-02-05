rendőrségUlf KristerssonminiszterelnökrészvétSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Hungary FM: Expresses Condolences Regarding Mass Shooting in Sweden

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto posted a letter of condolences to Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard following the tragic mass shooting at an adult education center in the city of Orebro.

Kozma Zoltán
Forrás: MTI2025. 02. 05. 10:34
SWEDEN OREBRO SCHOOL SHOOTING
Police officers on the scene in Orebro, Sweden, after the mass shooting (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

On Facebook, Peter Szijjarto wrote: 

Terrible news has come from Orebro, Sweden, where ten people died in a school shooting. This incident is shocking and tragic. We sympathize with the families of the victims and pray for them in these difficult moments. I have expressed our condolences to the Swedish people through my foreign minister colleague.

According to police, ten people lost their lives in the shooting at an educational center in central Sweden, including the suspected gunman.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban had also expressed his condolences regarding the incident. He wrote:

I was deeply shocked by the news of the heinous attack at Risbergska School in Orebro. I would like to express my deepest condolences to the Swedish PM Kristersson and to the people of Sweden. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson described the attack on Tuesday at the Orebro school, located 200 kilometers west of the capital, as "the most horrific mass shooting in Swedish history."

According to the police, the male perpetrator is among the deceased and was previously unknown to authorities.

Cover photo: Police officers on the scene in Orebro, Sweden, after the mass shooting (Photo: AFP)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekTisza Párt

Tiszások világa

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Elengedhetetlen, hogy mindannyian megismerjük ezt a szubkultúrát, ezt a férges, leprás televényt, ahol ezek tenyésznek.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.