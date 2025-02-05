Hungary FM: Expresses Condolences Regarding Mass Shooting in Sweden

On Facebook, Peter Szijjarto wrote:

Terrible news has come from Orebro, Sweden, where ten people died in a school shooting. This incident is shocking and tragic. We sympathize with the families of the victims and pray for them in these difficult moments. I have expressed our condolences to the Swedish people through my foreign minister colleague.

According to police, ten people lost their lives in the shooting at an educational center in central Sweden, including the suspected gunman.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban had also expressed his condolences regarding the incident. He wrote:

I was deeply shocked by the news of the heinous attack at Risbergska School in Orebro. I would like to express my deepest condolences to the Swedish PM Kristersson and to the people of Sweden. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson described the attack on Tuesday at the Orebro school, located 200 kilometers west of the capital, as "the most horrific mass shooting in Swedish history."

According to the police, the male perpetrator is among the deceased and was previously unknown to authorities.

Cover photo: Police officers on the scene in Orebro, Sweden, after the mass shooting (Photo: AFP)