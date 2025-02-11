LibanonENSZSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Hungary FM: Lebanon's Stability a Key Issue

The Lebanese people now have a real chance of regaining their right to a peaceful and orderly life in the long term, Hungary's foreign minister posted on social media.

Edmár Attila
2025. 02. 11. 10:11
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

This requires the extension of the ceasefire, which Hungary strongly supports. This requires the presence of UN peacekeepers, in which Hungary is participating with 16 soldiers. This requires the strengthening of the Lebanese army, to which the Hungarian government is contributing with an additional payment through the European Peace Facility. This also requires the strengthening of Christian communities, and to this end, Hungary is providing support for seven development initiatives this year through the Hungary Helps  Program, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto posted.

He stressed:

Today in Beirut, we will discuss Hungary's contribution to stability in the Middle East and the development of Hungarian-Lebanese relations.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Csépányi Balázs
idezojelekMagyar Péter

Nagyon durva: mutatjuk, mi a közös Magyar Péterben, Gyurcsányban és Richard Gere-ben

Csépányi Balázs avatarja

Vajon kinek a szivarzsebéből énekelnek?

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.