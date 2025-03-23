A Matter of Honor: Pensioners Can Count on Government + Video

The Rural Home Renovation Program for pensioners will launch on March 26, announced Zsolt Nyitrai, the prime minister’s chief advisor, in a video posted on his social media page. The politician emphasized that the national government led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban considers the situation of pensioners a priority.

This is a matter of honor for us. We have reinstated and made permanent the 13th-month pension, which was taken away by left-wing governments.

The government has capped retailer profit margins to address unjustified and excessive price hikes and has protected household utility cost cuts. As a result, Hungarian pensioners pay the lowest gas and electricity prices in all of Europe. The pension scheme for women with 40 years of eligibility (Nok40) and the program of providing medical alert devices (Gondosora) for the elderly are continuing. Pensioners can count on us, emphasized Zsolt Nyitrai.

Janos Fonagy, parliamentary state secretary of the Ministry of National Economy, stated in the video that ensuring proper housing conditions for the elderly is equally important. This is why the government decided to allow pensioners living in settlements with fewer than five thousand residents to apply for the Rural Home Renovation Program, he said. Applicants can receive up to three million forints in non-refundable support, covering up to 50 percent of renovation costs. A six-million-forint preferential loan with state-subsidized interest is also available for pre-financing renovation work, he explained.

The support can be used for window replacement, heating system installation or modernization, interior renovations, or even building a fence,"

he said, adding that the expansion of the Rural Home Renovation Program will provide nearly 600 thousand elderly people with the opportunity to renovate or improve their homes.