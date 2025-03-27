Rendkívüli

Jól szervezett bűnbandát számolt fel a NAV, egy volt politikus is gyanúsított

Aleksandar Vucic, Viktor Orban Consult Via Phone

"I supported Prime Minister Viktor Orban in his efforts to preserve independence in the decision-making processes of the Hungarian state, and I thanked him for his remarkable contribution to establishing closer Serbia-Hungary relations," Serbia's president posted on social media after speaking on the phone with Hungary's prime minister.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 03. 27. 10:31
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (Photo: AFP)
It was a great conversation with one of Serbia’s great friends, Viktor Orban. We exchanged views on the current political situation in the world, Europe, and particularly in our countries. We agreed to further enhance our relations in all areas of life, including the military-defense sector. I supported Prime Minister Viktor Orban in his efforts to preserve independence in the decision-making processes of the Hungarian state, and I thanked him for his remarkable contribution to establishing closer Serbia-Hungary relations. Soon, we will sign important and significant agreements,

 Serbia's president wrote in his post on social media.

Cover photo: Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (Photo: AFP)

