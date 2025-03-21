Brussels Must Not Decide Above Our Heads

Brussels has stepped up its efforts this week, determined to push Ukraine into the European Union as quickly as possible, commented the foreign minister.

"They do not care that Ukraine's accession could ruin Europe's economy and security, nor do they care that the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia is deprived of their rights," he said.



The leaders of the European Union in Brussels are well aware that only one thing can stop them from achieving this goal: the opinion of the Hungarian people, a stance based on the Hungarian people's common sense,

he added.

This is why the EU’s most pro-Ukraine politician, Manfred Weber, the president of the European People's Party, has instructed and ordered the Tisza Party and its leader, Peter Magyar, to produce a result that indicates that Hungarians support Ukraine’s swift accession, Peter Szijjarto pointed out.

To fulfill the order, they are organizing a signature collection campaign and the result can be taken for granted. Even if it involves fraud, they must produce a result showing that the Hungarian people support Ukraine’s EU membership,

he emphasized.

However, the government is interested in the real position and genuine opinion of the Hungarian people. The Hungarian people must be given a real opportunity to express their views on Ukraine’s potential EU membership, he said.

This is why the government has launched a consultative vote, allowing every Hungarian citizen to share their opinion on Ukraine’s EU membership. Brussels cannot decide over the heads of the Hungarian people. Even if Manfred Weber wants it that way,

he concluded.

Cover photo: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto delivers a speech after receiving the Honorary Citizen of the City of Dunakeszi title on the 177th anniversary of the outbreak of the 1848–1849 Revolution and War of Independence, at the award ceremony at the VOKE Jozsef Attila Cultural Center on March 15, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Peter Lakatos)