Hungary FM: We Reject Every Attempt to Interfere in Our Internal Affairs

Addressing a joint press conference with Tanja Miscevic, Serbia’s minister for European integration, Peter Szijjarto said Serbia was the most obvious example that showed mankind was living in an era of dangers, arguing that the country is seeing serious destabilization attempts and outside interference similarly to the Central European countries with patriotic governments in power.

Over the last several years, international actors have inspired several color revolutions in various parts of the world, and every single one of these color revolutions ended in tragedy, destabilizing entire regions for the long term,

the minister pointed out.

We in central Europe reject every attempt to interfere in our internal affairs, and we make it clear that all peoples and nations are represented by their democratically-elected governments rather than various NGOs, he stressed.

He expressed thanks to US President Donald Trump for abandoning the political strategy based on interference in other countries’ internal affairs, emphasizing that such attempts at interference in Central Europe, including Hungary and Serbia, have reached an incredible scale.

Foreign funding sources reached many political and media actors. Certain political and media players in our countries have served and continue to serve foreign interests, he said, calling for investigations to identify what kind of foreign financial resources are used by which political and media players, he said.

And self-disclosure is a great help in this investigation, because we can see and hear who are the ones who are screaming the loudest at the moment about the drying up of US resources,

he added.

Meanwhile, Peter Szijjarto underlined that Hungary had a vested interest in and supported Serbia’s stability and peace, as the two countries were dependent on each other in strategically important areas.

It’s not an exaggeration to say that there’s no Hungarian energy security without Serbia and no Serbian energy security without Hungary,

he pointed out.

He said energy security was a matter of sovereignty, adding that the recent attacks on energy infrastructure critical to Hungary’s energy supply were unacceptable, while Hungary has nothing to do with the war in Ukraine.

Drone, missile and bomb strikes on the infrastructure guaranteeing our energy security are simply unacceptable, the Hungarian minister stated.

We ask the Ukrainians to stop this, so that this doesn't happen again, as we don’t want another situation where energy deliveries to Hungary have to be suspended for even a single day,

he said.

The minister also addresses Serbia’s accession to the European Union, saying that it was also in Hungary’s national interest, and called on Brussels and the member states pursuing a hypocritical policy not to hinder the integration process.

We find it ridiculous how unelected bureaucrats are trying to boss around Serbia's government, and we find it ridiculous that they don't allow the chapter on economic growth to be opened. If anyone goes to Belgrade twice in two weeks, they can see what economic development means,

he said.

He vowed that Hungary would continue to provide whatever support was needed to speed up Serbia’s EU integration, reiterating that this is fully in the interest of Hungary.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affair and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Balogh)