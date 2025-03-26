Rendkívüli

Peter Magyar Always Does What Manfred Weber Says + Video

The leader of the Tisza Party supported a statement condemning Hungary and standing by Ukraine.

2025. 03. 26. 9:36
Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party, and European People's Party President Manfred Weber (Photo: AFP)
Despite their denials, Peter Magyar and his party will always do what the European People's Party says, reads a post shared on Fidesz’s Facebook page. As noted, Peter Magyar signed a pro-Ukraine proposal in Brussels, and the president of the Tisza Party thought no one would notice.

According to the resolution, more money and weapons should be provided to Ukraine, and Hungary would be required to pay 200 billion forints annually for this purpose. It would also allow Western weapons to be deployed on Russian territory, leading to the continuation of the war. Furthermore, Hungary is condemned for seeking peace instead of arming Ukraine.

Manfred Weber has declared that anyone who joins them must stand on Ukraine’s side.

Cover photo: Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party, and European People's Party President Manfred Weber (Photo: AFP)

 

