Despite their denials, Peter Magyar and his party will always do what the European People's Party says, reads a post shared on Fidesz’s Facebook page. As noted, Peter Magyar signed a pro-Ukraine proposal in Brussels, and the president of the Tisza Party thought no one would notice.
Peter Magyar Always Does What Manfred Weber Says + Video
The leader of the Tisza Party supported a statement condemning Hungary and standing by Ukraine.
According to the resolution, more money and weapons should be provided to Ukraine, and Hungary would be required to pay 200 billion forints annually for this purpose. It would also allow Western weapons to be deployed on Russian territory, leading to the continuation of the war. Furthermore, Hungary is condemned for seeking peace instead of arming Ukraine.
Manfred Weber has declared that anyone who joins them must stand on Ukraine’s side.
Cover photo: Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party, and European People's Party President Manfred Weber (Photo: AFP)
"SOROSAID": OSF Funded a Multitude of Globalist, Hungarophobic Organizations in Brussels
George Soros and his network spent enormous sums to achieve their goals.
Exposing NGOs' Covert EU Influence
Brussels likely signed tens of thousands of as yet undisclosed contracts with pseudo-NGOs to propagate its mainstream policies.
Aleksandar Vucic, Viktor Orban Consult Via Phone
Serbia's president shared details of the discussion on social media.
PM Orban: Villages Should Be Built Up, Not Torn Down
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced several support programs available for villages.
