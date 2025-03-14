Rendkívüli

PM Orban: Ukraine’s EU Membership Would Devastate the Hungarian Economy

Ukraine’s accession to the European Union would ruin the Hungarian economy, Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared Friday on Kossuth Radio’s Good Morning, Hungary! program.

2025. 03. 14. 16:29
Budapest, 2025. március 14. A Miniszterelnöki Sajtóiroda által közreadott képen Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök, mielőtt interjút ad a Jó reggelt, Magyarország! című műsorban a Kossuth rádió óbudai stúdiójában 2025. március 14-én. MTI/M
Prime Minister Viktor Orban before his interview with Kossuth Radio’s Good Morning, Hungary! program, on March 14, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Benko Vivien Cher)
As Magyar Nemzet has previously highlighted, PM Orban emphasized that Brussels leaders want to admit the neighboring state within the next one or two years. He stated that, aside from Hungary, every other EU member supports the continuation of the war, as a pro-war majority still exists in Brussels.

European leaders have decided that Ukraine must continue fighting in exchange for expedited membership. But this would destroy Hungarians,

 – the prime minister said, stressing that for Hungary, as a neighboring country, the consequences of Ukraine’s accession would much more obvious, direct and swift.

PM Orban underscored: 

According to the EU’s founding treaty, the admission of a new state requires the support of all member states, meaning Hungary has a decisive say in the matter."

 

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban before his interview with Kossuth Radio’s Good Morning, Hungary! program, on March 14, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Benko Vivien Cher)

