Prison Time Possible Over USAID Funding

Tensions are mounting regarding the USAID scandal and the investigation into the global corruption network operated by the American Left, Andras Laszlo said in a video post on social media. Laszlo is the government commissioner in charge of uncovering USAID funding in Hungary.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 03. 15. 16:32
Andras Laszlo, Fidesz MEP, speaks at the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg on December 17, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Boglarka Bodnar)
At the beginning of the week, Marco Rubio, the U.S. Secretary of State, suspended 83% of the programs, affecting tens of billions of dollars worldwide. Many NGOs have complained that they can no longer continue their operations. Meanwhile, in the U.S., politicians have suggested that left-wing politicians could face prison time if they used these funds to finance their own campaigns,

 Laszlo emphasized in his post. He added:

When I informed USAID officials about who received these funds in Hungary and for what purposes, and shared our experience regarding the illegal election campaign financing in 2022 using U.S. money, one of USAID’s internal auditors confirmed to me that they will investigate Hungarian USAID-funded expenditures with the possibility of criminal consequences in mind.

The Hungarian government commissioner stated that USAID auditors were open to reviewing Hungary’s report on USAID-funded projects.

They were very receptive to my report on what we know so far about these projects in Hungary—how much was spent, who received the funds, and through what channels. I was able to hold very productive discussions, and the investigation into specific funded projects is now set to begin,

the government commissioner said.

Cover photo: Andras Laszlo, Fidesz MEP, speaks at the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg on December 17, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Boglarka Bodnar) 

