Tamas Menczer: Let’s Not Allow Brussels to Abolish Utility Cost Reductions

In the video, Tamas Menczer held up a document which he said contains Brussels’ directive to abolish the government's utility cost reduction scheme. He explained that while the document is labeled as a "reasoned opinion," in reality, it is a command bearing the logo of the European Commission, led by Ursula von der Leyen, who belongs to Manfred Weber’s European People's Party (EPP).

Menczer highlighted a section on the fourth page of the document stating that the European Commission could not identify in Hungarian law the transposition of the right of service providers to freely set electricity prices for consumers.

Brussels's problem is that service providers cannot charge high prices for electricity and gas to Hungarians. Brussels wants to abolish utility cost reductions, and then comes the executor Brussels Peter [aka Peter Magyar], who claims that the utility cost reduction scheme is nonsense,

Menczer said. He added that the Tisza Party chief's colleague, Krisztina Bodis, reinforced this stance by stating that it is actually better if Hungarians pay more for utilities. In the video, Menczer supported his argument by playing clips of statements by Peter Magyar and Krisztina Bodis.

This is the entire process by which they want to abolish utility cost reductions on Brussels’s orders. Let’s not allow it!

the politician concluded in his video posted on social media.

Cover photo: Tamas Menczer, Fidesz-KDNP Communications Director (Photo: Fidesz Press Office)