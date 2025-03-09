Western Europe Should Follow Hungary’s Pro-Family Policy, Spanish Expert Says

Through a combination of tax exemptions, benefits, loans, subsidies, and the creation of a supportive social environment, Hungary has managed to reverse the demographic crisis,

Ricardo Ruiz de la Serna wrote.

Ricardo Ruiz de la Serna, visiting researcher at the Center for Fundamental Rights (CFR) Madrid office

The expert highlighted that Hungary's current family policy has led to clear improvements in demographic indicators.

He noted that Hungary’s population has decreased by one million since 1981, and the birth rate hit a low point in 2011 at 1.23 children per woman. However, since then, the trend has reversed, and in just 14 years, Hungary has climbed from having the lowest birth rate in the region to ranking top sixth in the EU.

According to De la Serna, this progress is largely due to successive family support programs introduced by the Hungarian government since 2011.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban recently announced a new measure allowing mothers who have at least two children to be exempt from paying personal income tax for the rest of their lives.

This policy complements existing home purchase subsidies, preferential loans for married couples, and tax benefits that have long been available to mothers with four or more children.

According to De la Serna, Hungary’s pro-family and demographic policy is often summarized as

More children, lower taxes,

but he emphasized that it is about much more than that.

In Hungary, having children is considered a value that is to be rewarded,

he stated.

The expert added that Hungary’s tangible results could serve as a model for Western European countries, including Spain, which are struggling with demographic crises.

Spain’s Worsening Demographic Data

Recent data from Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE) paints a bleak picture. In 2023, only 320,656 children were born—far below, in deed less than half of the 600,000–650,000 annual births recorded between 1950 and 1970.