EU Leaders Can't Tolerate Support for Hungary, Parliamentary Session Ends in Uproar

Slovak MEP Milan Uhrik delivered a candid speech during a plenary session of the European Parliament, in which he praised Hungary’s stand for traditional values and criticized the European Union for suppressing them. Following his remarks, his supporters were removed from the chamber. It appears that the EU leadership—already mired in scandal—has little tolerance for dissent.

Kozma Zoltán
2025. 04. 09. 15:19
Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament (left), Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission (right), and French MEP Valerie Hayer (center) (Photo: AFP)
Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament (left), Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission (right), and French MEP Valerie Hayer (center) (Photo: AFP)
During his speech, Mr. Uhrik posed a pointed question to his progressive colleagues in the EU: What exactly is the problem with Hungary enforcing strict immigration policies and refusing to accept migrants, or with its opposition to rainbow-themed propaganda in its schools?

Milan Uhrík EP-képviselő szerint az EU vezetése nem bírja a kritikát (Fotó: AFP)
According to MEP Milan Uhrik, the EU's leadership cannot tolerate criticism (Photo: AFP)

The MEP stated firmly:

So what?! So what?! This is their right—they have every right to make that decision! And I fully support it.

The EU Plays a Double Game

Mr. Uhrik also criticized the EU for what he called attacks on democracy.

Please spare us your sermons about the state of the rule of law. In France, you destroyed the candidacy of Marine Le Pen simply because you were afraid that she might win… In Romania, you outright annulled the entire election because the candidate you favored didn’t win!

Following Mr. Uhrik's speech, a group of Czech visitors applauded—only to be escorted out of the chamber.

Commenting on the incident, Mr. Uhrik said:

The liberal security guards threw them out of the room just for clapping. Just for applauding my speech, in which I spoke the truth about how Hungary defends traditional values… The truth about how the European Union wants to suppress and eliminate those traditional values and the nation-states that uphold them!

Mr. Uhrik pledged to continue speaking out and apologized to those who were removed from the chamber as a result of his honest remarks.

Cover photo: Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament (left), Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission (right), and French MEP Valerie Hayer (center) (Photo: AFP)

