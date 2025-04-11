On Thursday morning, during the regular government press briefing, Minister Gergely Gulyas, head of the Prime Minister’s Office, was asked to comment on Kollar’s Brussels remarks. Telex reported on this at 10:43 a.m.: “The pro-government media recently covered in detail that Tisza MEP Kinga Kollar allegedly said at a Brussels committee meeting that withholding EU funds is working effectively because it halts the development of the Hungarian economy, causing delays in investments and hospital renovations. Kollar responded that nearly every speech she has given in the European Parliament was aimed at ensuring that EU funds arrive in Hungary as soon as possible.” Telex, a "dollar media" outlet receiving funding from the U.S. and Brussels, notably used the word “allegedly” about a speech that was recorded, is publicly accessible and easily verifiable.

By 1 p.m. on Thursday, Telex finally began covering Peter Magyar’s reaction in more detail, publishing an article whose title [in English translation] reads: “Peter Magyar responds to accusation that TISZA MEP welcomes the withholding of EU funds.” Interestingly, between 10:43 a.m. and 1 p.m., their previously expressed doubts disappeared, and the translation of what they subsequently wrote reads: “Kollar indeed said during a Brussels committee meeting that she considers the withholding of EU funds effective, as it hinders the development of the Hungarian economy and delays investments and hospital renovations.”

One may ask why these remarks were only recognized as factual once the Tisza Party leader began offering explanations.

This marked a turning point in the liberal media’s silence — articles began appearing without delay. Magyar Narancs Online, 444, and even Nepszava picked up the story. The portal Szeretlek Magyarorszag reported on Peter Magyar’s reaction without quoting Kollar’s original statements.