Hungary FM: Europeans Pursue Pro-War Strategy, While Americans, Hungarians Pursue Peace

Speaking at a press conference following the dinner meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, Szijjarto talked of the prevalence of a pro-war strategy among European allies, with many still insisting on the need for sending more weapons and imposing additional sanctions. However, he welcomed the statement from NATO's Secretary General, emphasizing that the destruction and killing must stop.

On behalf of the Hungarian people, I expressed our deep appreciation and gratitude to President Donald Trump and the new U.S. administration for their peace efforts over the past weeks,

he said. Szijjarto also welcomed the resumption of direct dialogue between the United States and Russia, which he believes has already reduced the risk of war escalation and made the world a safer place.

"Many of my colleagues here have repeatedly said that Russia must accept an unconditional ceasefire. These are the same people who have spent the past three years criticizing, attacking, and lecturing Hungary because we have been advocating for a ceasefire all along," Szijjarto emphasized, adding:

For three years, we have been fully aware that only a U.S.-Russia agreement can bring this war to an end. That is why we welcome every consultation between the United States and Russia.

Szijjarto pointed out that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed America’s commitment to peace efforts, and Hungary remains committed to supporting the U.S. peace initiatives for as long as necessary. "We are proud to be NATO's loudest and most dedicated supporters of U.S. peace efforts, and that will not change in the future," he affirmed.

Trump Brought Clarity

Szijjarto expressed gratitude to the new U.S. administration for also bringing clarity on the prospects of Ukraine's NATO membership, and putting an end to the deceptive fueling of the country's aspiration.

It is obvious that Ukraine’s NATO membership would almost immediately lead to World War III. Hungary has never supported and will never support such a move

he stressed. He also highlighted a significant agreement regarding the protection of energy infrastructure. Hungary has experienced multiple attacks on key energy supply facilities, including the Druzhba (Friendship) oil pipeline and various technical stations en route. "There were several days in recent months when oil shipments to Hungary were completely halted. Therefore, our expectation is clear: since Hungary bears no responsibility for this war, has not participated and will not participate in it, and because we are Ukraine’s number one electricity supplier, we demand that the infrastructure facilitating Hungary’s energy supply is not targeted in the future."

We consider energy security a matter of sovereignty. Any attack on our energy supply is an attack on our sovereignty, and we will respond accordingly,

Szijjarto added. "While European allies continue to focus primarily on sanctions, weapons shipments, and financial aid to Ukraine - fundamentally pursuing a pro-war strategy, the United States, led by Donald Trump, is following a pro-peace strategy. Within NATO Hungary is the strongest, most committed, and most vocal supporter of this peace strategy.

Cover Photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)