Hungary FM Reacts to Trump’s Tariffs

The European economy, and ultimately the people of Europe, are once again suffering due to the incompetence of Brussels politicians, the Hungarian foreign minister writes in a social media post.

Following Donald Trump's tariff announcement, Peter Szijjarto declared that the situation is now clear:

The European Commission should have negotiated! They had two and a half months to do so.

He stated that the EU should have engaged in trade talks with the U.S. government and lowered tariffs on incoming cars from 10% to the original American level of 2.5%.

But the European Commission failed again. Instead of negotiating, they turned an economic issue into an ideological debate—while taking home thousands of euros in pay per month for their incompetence...

the politician concluded.

As previously reported, Donald Trump has imposed a 25% tariff on all foreign-made cars. Other tariffs will vary by country, with EU products being slapped with a 20% duty.

Cover Photo: Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto holds a press conference in Mosonmagyarovar—the first stop on ruling Fidesz-Christian Demorat (KDNP) national tour, March 31, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Csaba Krizsan).