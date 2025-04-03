Rendkívüli

Magyarország kilép a Nemzetközi Büntetőbíróságból

vámSzijjártó Pétereurópai bizottságTrump
magyar

Hungary FM Reacts to Trump’s Tariffs

Hungary’s Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto slams the leadership of the European Union, arguing that Brussels should have negotiated with Trump.

Kozma Zoltán
Forrás: Facebook2025. 04. 03. 10:12
Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto holds a press conference in Mosonmagyarovar—the first stop on ruling Fidesz-Christian Demorat (KDNP) national tour, March 31, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Csaba Krizsan).
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

The European economy, and ultimately the people of Europe, are once again suffering due to the incompetence of Brussels politicians, the Hungarian foreign minister writes in a social media post.

Following Donald Trump's tariff announcement, Peter Szijjarto declared that the situation is now clear: 

The European Commission should have negotiated! They had two and a half months to do so.

He stated that the EU should have engaged in trade talks with the U.S. government and lowered tariffs on incoming cars from 10% to the original American level of 2.5%.

But the European Commission failed again. Instead of negotiating, they turned an economic issue into an ideological debate—while taking home thousands of euros in pay per month for their incompetence...

the politician concluded.

As previously reported, Donald Trump has imposed a 25% tariff on all foreign-made cars. Other tariffs will vary by country, with EU products being slapped with a 20% duty.

Cover Photo: Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto holds a press conference in Mosonmagyarovar—the first stop on ruling Fidesz-Christian Demorat (KDNP) national tour, March 31, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Csaba Krizsan).

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

idezojelekEurópai Unió

Tökéletes összefoglalása mindennek!

Lapunk publicistájának legújabb blogbejegyzése.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.