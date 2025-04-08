"I would like to reflect on some of the articles published today in Hungarian media outlets that have in recent times typically been financed by David Pressman, or through him by USAID or other American sources," Peter Szijjarto began his statement.

The document they cite is the annual trade report of the United States Trade Representative,

said the minister of foreign affairs and trade.

said Peter Szijjarto, adding that

this report was written during the Biden administration, which viewed Hungary as an enemy. The parts on Hungary were dictated by David Pressman. The parts on Hungary contain the opinion of former US ambassador David Pressman, who, during his mission in Budapest, acted as an opposition activist, practically as the leader of the Hungarian opposition,

the minister emphasized, and continued:

How do we know all this? We know all this from the fact that during the compilation of this document, comments could be submitted from September 3, 2024 to October 17, 2024. Until October 17, 2024. The election in the United States was in November. Moreover, the document describes the sources it works from, saying that during the compilation and preparation of this report, content was provided by the embassies of the United States.

Peter Szijjarto highlighted:

From this point on, I hope it is clear to everyone that this is a report produced under the Biden administration, and the sections pertaining to Hungary contain the opinion of David Pressman.

As previously reported, Biden's man, David Pressman, lied about the Hungarian government in his report. Pressman, who repeatedly crossed diplomatic boundaries, regularly criticized the Hungarian government and brought the country into disrepute. One of his actions involved providing false information about Hungary and the Hungarian government when he was required to contribute information for the annual trade report of the USTR, the U.S. agency responsible for foreign trade.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook)