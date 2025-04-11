Hungary FM: We Were Trump Before Trump

The minister stated that Brussels committed a series of political blunders regarding the U.S. tariff measures, and that the Hungarian government had already proposed a concrete compromise solution earlier. Szijjarto also emphasized that Hungary maintains a close relationship with the new American administration.

Peter Szijjerto spoke at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (Photo: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)

Szijjarto: U.S. measures not surprising

Hungary's foreign minister began his speech by commenting on developments in U.S. economic policy:

I’m very surprised that many players in global politics and economy, as well as several figures in Brussels are acting like this came as a surprise,

– fogalmazott Szijjártó Péter utalva arra, hogy Donald Trump elnökké választása és gazdasági patriotizmust képviselő stratégiája előre látható volt. A külügyminiszter szerint az európai politikusok közül sokan még mindig nem hajlandók tárgyalóasztalhoz ülni Trumppal, főleg miután éveken keresztül támadták őt.

he said, referring to the foreeability of Donald Trump's election and his economic patriotism strategy. According to the foreign minister, many European politicians still refuse to sit at the negotiation table with Trump, especially after having criticized him for years:

They’re not brave enough now to stand up and negotiate directly with President Trump and his team,

he stated, adding that Hungary has always advocated dialogue and had put forward a concrete proposal to resolve the tariff dispute.

Our proposal was to reduce the EU tariffs from 10% to 2.5%, exactly the same rate the U.S. applies to imports from Europe,

he recalled, stressing that this would have strengthened trust and industrial cooperation.

Brussels Chose the Wrong Path

The proposal was rejected by Brussels, which instead introduced retaliatory tariffs—opposed in the vote only by Hungary. Szijjarto called the Brussels move a major leadership failure on the part of the European Commission:

The European Commission leadership failed in the face of these challenges. The institutions are incapable of leadership in times of crisis.

He also addressed the relationship between Viktor Orban and Donald Trump, calling it close and based on shared values:

We were Trump well before Trump […] Over the past 15 years, we have implemented a patriotic, sovereigntist political and economic strategy.

Szijjarto pointed out that the Hungarian government has said no to migration, war, and gender propaganda—aligning with Trump’s current political stance:

We’re glad that he is deliberately and openly going against the global, international liberal mainstream dictatorship.

According to the minister, the world has become safer since Trump returned to power, because:

Direct contact and dialogue between Russia and the USA have been restored.

He highlighted the importance of U.S.–Russia relations for Central Europe:

If there’s a good relationship between the U.S. and Russia, it’s safe for us; if there is less than that, it’s less safe for us.

Szijjarto concluded by addressing the war situation, stressing Hungary’s consistent pro-peace position:

Hungary has consistently stood for peace, and promoted peace talks and a ceasefire. We have endured enormous attacks from Europe and from the Democratic administration because of our stance. They said we were Putin’s puppets, Kremlin propagandists, and so on. Now, everyone in the world is talking about ceasefires and peace negotiations. Of course, no one adds that this is exactly what the Hungarians have been saying for the past three years.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, April 10, 2025 (Photo: MTI)