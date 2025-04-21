Rendkívüli

Meghalt Ferenc pápa, aki mindig a békét képviselte

Gulyás GergelyFerenc pápakormányszentatyarészvéthalál
magyar

Pope Francis Was a Personal Friend to Hungarians

Members of the government pay tribute to Pope Francis.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 04. 21. 16:15
Ferenc pápa (Photo: AFP)
Ministers and state secretaries expressed their condolences and paid tribute to the late Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday morning. Gergely Gulyas, minister in charge of the Prime Minister’s Office, bid farewell to the head of the Catholic Church by sharing a photo taken during the Pope’s visit to Hungary.

Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky posted:

“On Easter Monday, the head of the Roman Catholic Church departed from earthly life.” He quoted from a letter Pope Francis had sent after his visit to Hungary:

With fraternal love, I ask you always to preserve peace and unity among yourselves.

“May eternal light shine upon him,” the minister added.

Balazs Hidveghi, Parliamentary State Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Cabinet Office, wrote:

“He dedicated his earthly life with complete devotion to God and the service of humanity.”

“At a time when the world was in greatest need of guidance, he gave us faith and hope.”

“He was a tireless voice for peace. His teachings, unwavering humility, and heartfelt smile will remain with us forever,” the politician posted.

Interior Ministry State Secretary Bence Retvari posted on social media:

“Rest in peace, Pope Francis, 

personal friend of the Hungarian people.”

“He returned to his Creator on the feast of the Resurrection,” the state secretary added.

Balazs Orban, the Prime Minister’s Political Director, also expressed his condolences following the Pope’s passing.

Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen, wrote:

“We remember with gratitude his love for Hungary, the encouragement we received from him at our shrine in Sumuleu Ciuc (Csiksomlyo) in Transylvania, his personal presence at the International Eucharistic Congress in Budapest, and his apostolic visit to our country, through which 

he strengthened us in preserving Christian Hungary.

He thanked Pope Francis for all of this.

Budapest Rózsák tere
1/15 Ferenc pápa budapesti látogatásai

 

 Cover photo: Pope Francis (Photo: AFP)

Nógrádi György
idezojelekBalkán

2025: múlt és jövő a Balkánon

Nógrádi György avatarja

A jugoszláv szétesés fő okai a gazdasági válság, a megemelkedett kőolaj- és földgázárak voltak.

