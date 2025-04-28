Rendkívüli

Putyin fegyverszünetet hirdetett

Kinga Kollar’s Statement Is the Most Outrageous Credo

MEP Kinga Kollar is proud that she does not live in Hungarym that she works in Brussels, and that she serves Brussels’ interests over her homeland’s — Alexandra Szentkiralyi pointed out. According to the pro-government politician, the fact that Peter Magyar’s ally is ashamed of being Hungarian represents the most outrageous credo.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 04. 28. 14:34
Tisza Party MEP Kinga Kollar and party leader Peter Magyar (Source: Facebook)
– “I could not have articulated a more outrageous credo about my current political opponents than what Kinga Kollar said herself,” stated Alexandra Szentkiralyi. The leader of the ruling parties’ municipal group made her comment in reference to the fact that

the Tisza Party’s MEP previously admitted that she sometimes feels ashamed of being Hungarian.

– We often hear opposition politicians say that they are ashamed of their Hungarian identity.

Kinga Kollar even takes pride in the fact that she does not live here, that she works in Brussels, and that she serves Brussels’ interests over those of her homeland,

 – Ms. Szentkiralyi recalled, adding that perhaps this marks the greatest difference between them. “I, on the other hand, am proud to live in Budapest and to be Hungarian, to serve my homeland and my city — not foreign interests,” the politician stressed.

 

Cover photo: Tisza Party MEP Kinga Kollar and party leader Peter Magyar (Source: Facebook)
 

