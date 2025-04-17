PM Orban: Rural Hungary Should be Built Further, Not Dismantled

In a new post, Viktor Orban once again took a stand in favor of strengthening rural Hungary. In the prime minister's view, rural Hungary should not be portrayed in public discourse as a problematic or underdeveloped area, but rather as one of the country's major resources, and a key to the future.

A good community with big plans! Rural areas should be built further, not dismantled,

wrote the prime minister.

In recent years, the government has launched numerous rural development programs, financed mainly from domestic and EU sources. Among other things, these aim to renovate community spaces in small towns and villages, improve access to healthcare and educational services, and support local businesses. Viktor Orban often emphasizes that his government pays attention to interests beyond those of Budapest and

treats rural Hungary as a priority.

During his stay in Kondoros, the prime minister first visited the premises of Dolgozok Kft., and discussed agricultural issues with Ferenc Pataki, managing director, and the agronomists of the agricultural company. He then visited the town hall, where he met with Mayor Peter Ribarszki, Arpad Takacs, president of Fidesz's constituency no. 1. and Deputy Mayor Kornel Kozsuch, who also serves as the president of the National Chamber of Agriculture and the National Alliance of Hungarian Farmers' Associations (Magosz) in Bekes county. On the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the re-establishment of Kondoros, the past, present and future of the settlement, as well as its development, were also discussed. The prime minister visited every office and greeted the employees of the municipality, Beol reported.