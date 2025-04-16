PM Orban: Another 32-KM Stretch of Expressway Completed

Prime Minister Viktor Orban posted a new video on his official Facebook page on Monday evening to highlight another infrastructure development. His journey started from Budapest and led through Bacs-Kiskun county to Bekes county, including a brand-new 32-kilometer stretch of expressway, the post said.

The short, dynamic video reveals that the newly completed section of the M44 expressway will significantly improve the south-east region's transport and economic links with the rest of Hungary. The project was part of the government’s national transport development program, which aims to enhance accessibility to rural areas and help underdeveloped regions catch up.

"Budapest, Bacs-Kiskun, Bekes. 32 kilometers of new expressway, a few hundred selfies," Viktor Orban summed up on his social media page.

The full video can be viewed on the prime minister’s Facebook page.