PM Orban: Young Hungarians, Go For It!

Viktor Orban shared pictures taken with enthusiastic young people after speaking at the Szakma Sztar Festival on Monday. In is speech, he recalled that

back in 2010, the widespread belief was that one could not make a living from work in Hungary.

As a result, millions lived off welfare, wheeling and dealing, gaming the system or sought state jobs.

The prime minister pointed out that in times of rapid changes and looming dangers, resilience is essential. "There's war and bloodshed next door, a trade war, energy poverty, climate change, and war preparations in the Brussels salons. We have a plan for this period."

"Right now, there is a vote underway about Ukraine’s accession, which will decide what the next twenty years will look like."

"If we do not want to have migrants and guest workers forced upon us, we must vote responsibly," Viktor Orban stressed.